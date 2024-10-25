United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.67, but opened at $26.19. United Community Banks shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 59,127 shares traded.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.89.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

