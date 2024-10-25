Uniswap Trading Up 9.3% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and $162.72 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $8.11 or 0.00011922 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00104968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.0685178 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1110 active market(s) with $213,984,181.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

