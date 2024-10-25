Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the September 30th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Up 1.1 %

Unicharm stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 172,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,785. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.22.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Unicharm will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

