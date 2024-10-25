UBS Group Raises Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $134.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.18.

CAH stock opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.05. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

