Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.470-9.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.47-9.62 EPS.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock traded down $5.66 on Friday, reaching $606.01. 98,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $584.45 and a 200-day moving average of $525.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 126.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $631.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $577.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H. Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

