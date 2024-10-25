Truist Financial Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $107.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $103.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.41. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $88,437,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3,636.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 546,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after buying an additional 531,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,218,000 after buying an additional 504,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $51,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

