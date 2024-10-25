Truist Financial Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $220.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $208.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Melius cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.21.

HLT stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.94. The stock had a trading volume of 274,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,717. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.94.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 53.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

