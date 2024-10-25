TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $11.87 billion and $420.63 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000531 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000519 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About TRON
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,489,032,592 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars.
