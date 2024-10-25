Tristel (LON:TSTL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 572.50 ($7.43) and last traded at GBX 372.50 ($4.84), with a volume of 149584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.00).

Tristel Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of £177.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2,961.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 419.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 443.81.

Tristel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.28 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Tristel’s previous dividend of $5.24. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Tristel’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Tristel

About Tristel

In related news, insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.15), for a total value of £198,500 ($257,725.27). Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

