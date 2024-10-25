Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Raised to GBX 880 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.39) to GBX 880 ($11.43) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.28) to GBX 910 ($11.82) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.28) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of TPK stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.23) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 863 ($11.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 905.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 848.87. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 687 ($8.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 976 ($12.67). The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,825.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13,750.00%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

