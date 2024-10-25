Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Raised to GBX 880 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.39) to GBX 880 ($11.43) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.28) to GBX 910 ($11.82) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.28) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, August 30th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13,750.00%.
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
