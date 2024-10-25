Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $216.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $238.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $256.38 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $158.22 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.20.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,465 shares of company stock valued at $14,910,886. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.