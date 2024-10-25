TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $113.17 and last traded at $109.17, with a volume of 315955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.78.

The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,527.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 963.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 156.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

TransUnion Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

