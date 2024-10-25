TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE TRU traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.