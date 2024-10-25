TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $120.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRU. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

NYSE TRU opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,047.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,977,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TransUnion by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after buying an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,288,000 after buying an additional 572,121 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,147,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,771,000 after purchasing an additional 117,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,566,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102,841 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

