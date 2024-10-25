Threshold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.20 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $229.90 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,331.43 or 1.00126911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007289 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00061906 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0231699 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $4,862,257.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

