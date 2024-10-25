ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

In other news, Director Noam Paranksy bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ThredUp news, Director Noam Paranksy bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 45,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $93,657.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,969.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 385,008 shares of company stock valued at $308,906 over the last ninety days. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ThredUp by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,707,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ThredUp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $73.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

