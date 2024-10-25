Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBX stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $30.57. 75,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $417.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

