Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2024 guidance to 21.350-22.070 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $21.35-$22.07 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $557.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $212.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.33.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,548,375.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

