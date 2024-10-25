The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Weir Group Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

The Weir Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Weir Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

