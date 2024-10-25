The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.69 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.500 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 327,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,501. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $400.77 million, a PE ratio of -145.75 and a beta of 1.65.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

