The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.86 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.26). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 98.30 ($1.28), with a volume of 5,308,296 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 135 ($1.75) to GBX 130 ($1.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70,000.00%.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
