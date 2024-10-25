The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Target Price to $7.25

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

COUR stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,579,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,033. Coursera has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at $60,512,692.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at $60,512,692.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at $58,600,298.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,068 shares of company stock worth $324,787. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,525,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,397 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,316 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,048,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after acquiring an additional 536,890 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

