The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $148.85 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $92.69 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.27.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,620 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,577,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 877,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,502,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,224,000 after acquiring an additional 107,317 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

