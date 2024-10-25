The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 245,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

