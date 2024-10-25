The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Decreased by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 29,565 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in Boeing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 9,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.79.

Boeing Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $155.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by ($5.59). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

