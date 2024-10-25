Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $672.61 million and $17.80 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000536 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,029,196,191 coins and its circulating supply is 1,008,672,689 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

