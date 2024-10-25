Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12. Textron also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.600 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron
Textron Stock Down 6.2 %
Textron Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.69%.
About Textron
Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.
