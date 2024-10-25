Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12. Textron also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Get Textron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Stock Down 6.2 %

Textron Dividend Announcement

TXT traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,547. Textron has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average is $88.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.