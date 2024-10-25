Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.49. Tevogen Bio shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 13,727,006 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $4.20 price objective on shares of Tevogen Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Tevogen Bio Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tevogen Bio

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

In other news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 1,078,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,747,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,254,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,969.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tevogen Bio stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,782,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,683,000. Tevogen Bio makes up approximately 3.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned 36.55% of Tevogen Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Further Reading

