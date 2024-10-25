Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

TSLA stock opened at $260.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.54 and its 200 day moving average is $206.41. The stock has a market cap of $832.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

