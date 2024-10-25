Terra One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.15 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $254.08 million and $26.15 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

