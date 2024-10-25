TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) CEO Antony Koblish Buys 88,888 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) CEO Antony Koblish purchased 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 458,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,518.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 65.04% and a negative return on equity of 252.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TELA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TELA Bio by 122.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,801 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 143.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 740,935 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.1% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 199,387 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 29.6% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,358 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

