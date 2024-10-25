TD Cowen Raises AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $432.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.69.

Shares of AON stock traded up $28.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $385.29. The stock had a trading volume of 628,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. AON has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $389.21. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 14.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 150.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

