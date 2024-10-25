Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading 4% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Free Report) was up 4% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $68.27 and last traded at $67.45. Approximately 183,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 782,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,347,347.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after buying an additional 649,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 98,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 127.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 114,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 173.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

