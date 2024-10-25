Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $68.36. 1,350,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,930. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at $149,949,140.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,949,140.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,072 shares of company stock worth $2,052,157. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,711 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,955,000 after buying an additional 654,541 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after buying an additional 649,230 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 295,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 114,034 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.