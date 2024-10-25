Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the September 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of SNCRL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,509. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

Featured Articles

