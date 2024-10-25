Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Purchases 1,275 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 64,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DISV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 157,458 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

