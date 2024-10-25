Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys Shares of 1,800 Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1,221.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 65,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,090. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

