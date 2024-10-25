StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$5.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SVI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.81.

SVI remained flat at C$6.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39.

In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Benjamin Harris purchased 30,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,260.00. In related news, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$377,500.00. Also, Director Benjamin Harris bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,260.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

