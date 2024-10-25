StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$5.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on SVI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.81.
Check Out Our Latest Report on StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Insider Activity at StorageVault Canada
In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Benjamin Harris purchased 30,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,260.00. In related news, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$377,500.00. Also, Director Benjamin Harris bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,260.00.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.