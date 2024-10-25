StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.48. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.