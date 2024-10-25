StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of CMCT opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.