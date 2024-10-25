Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.57 million.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $64.98. 38,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,079. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.82. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $67.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYBT. Stephens upped their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,352. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $137,331.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,205.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,680 shares in the company, valued at $320,352. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,457 shares of company stock worth $961,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

