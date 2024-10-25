Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October 25th (AAOI, ANVS, APD, BHC, BKR, CAMT, DCTH, DENN, ESI, FTNT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, October 25th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Redburn Atlantic currently has $330.00 target price on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $148.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Joseph from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have C$78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$62.00.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

