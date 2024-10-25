STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.57. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

