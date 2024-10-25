Stifel Nicolaus Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $131.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELF. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.53. 320,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,196. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

