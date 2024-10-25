SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.120-5.180 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $5.11 on Friday, reaching $70.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,279,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,626. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $77.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.