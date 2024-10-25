Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $127.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Shares of SFM opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average is $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $104,625.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,513.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $192,532.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $104,625.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,513.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,142 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.6% in the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 569,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $412,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

