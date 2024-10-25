Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Copper Miners ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000.
Sprott Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of COPP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. 2,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,494. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.
About Sprott Copper Miners ETF
The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Copper Miners ETF
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.