Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Copper Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COPP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. 2,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,494. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

About Sprott Copper Miners ETF

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

