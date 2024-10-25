Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPOT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.24.

SPOT opened at $376.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of -562.27 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $389.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,040,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $198,663,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 36,910.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,073,000 after purchasing an additional 346,585 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,828,000 after purchasing an additional 333,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

