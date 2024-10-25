Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $26.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.37. 3,334,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,396,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 224.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rakesh Gangwal acquired 643,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at $108,117,203.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 61.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 107,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,463 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

