Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 99903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Southern Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$21.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.0782123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

